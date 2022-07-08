In pictures: Cameron Norrie beaten by Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon semi-finals

Sport / Men's Sport / Tennis / 08 July 2022In pictures: Cameron Norrie beaten by Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon semi-finalsBy NewsChain Sport08 July 2022 British number one Cameron Norrie took on Novak Djokovic for a place in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon.Here, the PA news agency tells the story of the day in pictures.Fans were taking in some early tennis action on a glorious Friday morning at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)Novak Djokovic got in an early practice session (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)Cameron Norrie was a popular man after his practice (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)Spectators claimed their places on Henman Hill early (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)There were plenty of Djokovic supporters in the grounds (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)Centre Court gave the duo a rousing reception (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)Norrie made an early break of serve (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton were among the stars from the entertainment world in the Royal Box (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)Djokovic produced a stunning shot to win a point (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)But Norrie raced away with the first set (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)People on the hill tried to avoid sunburn (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)Djokovic switched his attire as he fought back in the second set (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)Coleen and Wayne Rooney watched on from the stands (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)The 20-time grand slam champion started to move through the gears (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)Norrie struggled on his second serve (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)Djokovic took a two sets to one lead (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)The atmosphere on Centre Court and the hill quietened down (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)Norrie was broken again at the start of the fourth set (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire) And Djokovic went on to complete a 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)Djokovic reached an eighth Wimbledon final and will look for a seventh title (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)Norrie thanks Centre Court for the last time this year (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)The best videos delivered dailyWatch the stories that matter, right from your inboxThanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Submitting...WimbledonGalleryPAToday's ChainSee all videos Johnson quits after support from ministers and MPs collapsednewsa day ago Zahawi tells Johnson to ‘leave with dignity’ as Prime Minister refuses to quitnewsa day ago Full list of government departures over Boris Johnson’s leadership.... so farnewsa day ago