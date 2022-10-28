Injury forces Emma Raducanu to withdraw from Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow next month.

The British number one was named in the Great Britain team earlier this month but has been ruled out with the wrist injury that ended her WTA Tour season prematurely.

“Sorry to hear that Emma Raducanu has been forced to withdraw from the BJK Cup Finals,” the Lawn Tennis Association said on its official Twitter account.

“We look forward to seeing you back on the court soon, Emma.”

The LTA quoted Raducanu as saying: “It’s disappointing to get the news from the doctors that I won’t be ready in time, particularly with it being on home soil.

“I tried to do everything possible to get it ready in time, since my last tournament I have been working every day on physical training and rehab.

“I’ve got confidence in my team-mates and look forward to playing next year.”

Raducanu pulled out of tournaments in Romania and Mexico before being named in the GB team for the 12-country Billie Jean King Cup Finals, which begins on November 8 at the Emirates Arena.

The 19-year-old former US Open champion made her debut in the tournament in April’s qualifier against the Czech Republic and was selected alongside Harriet Dart, Katie Boulter and Heather Watson, with a fifth player added at a later date.

Britain will take on Kazakhstan and Spain in group matches at the World Cup-style event, with the winner of the pool going through to the semi-finals.

Despite losing to the Czechs, they were awarded a place in the finals as host nation, elevating them to the top level of the tournament for the first time since 1993.