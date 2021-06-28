See how different Wimbledon looks before and after Covid

Covid-19 restrictions meant Wimbledon had a different look on the opening day of the 2021 championships.

The tournament returned to the calendar this summer after last year’s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency examines how different the All England Club looked compared to two years ago:

It was not just the courts that ground staff had to focus on preparing this year.

Ground staff work on the courts (PA Archive)

Ground staff sanitise the seats (PA Wire)

The famous Wimbledon queue was not in operation.

Fans queue for Wimbledon tickets (PA Wire)

Fans que to enter the All England Club (PA Wire)

A low-key entrance.

Spectator flock in to Wimbledon (PA Archive)

Spectator arrive at Wimbledon (PA Wire)

‘Murray Mound’ had a different look as key workers were thanked for their efforts during the pandemic.

The sign on Murray Mound (PA Archive)

A 'thank you' sign on Murray Mound (PA Wire)

Restrictions were in place.

Fans celebrate in the stands (PA Archive)

A fan wearing a face mask (PA Wire)

There was a reduction in numbers at the All England Club.

fans walk around the grounds (PA Archive)

Spectators walk around the grounds (PA Wire)

Murray Mound took a hit.

Fans watch the action on Murray Mound (PA Archive)

Fan brave the weather on the hill (PA Wire)

The Royal Box was still well populated.

The Royal Box at Wimbledon (PA Archive)

The Royal Box at Wimbledon (PA Wire)

Centre Court was at 50 per cent capacity.

A view of Centre Court (PA Archive)

Spectators watch the action on Centre Court (PA Wire)

But some things never change.

Novak Djokovic celebrates his first-round victory over Philipp Kohlschreiber in 2019 (PA Archive)

Wimbledon 2021 – Day One – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (PA Wire)