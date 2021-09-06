US Open day seven: Teenagers Leylah Fernandez and Carlos Alcaraz shine

The teenagers continue to steal the show at the US Open

Leylah Fernandez, 19 on Monday, backed up her win over Naomi Osaka by dumping out 2016 champion Angelique Kerber while 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz came from two sets down to beat Peter Gojowczyk in five sets.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day seven in New York.

Picture of the day

Carlos Alcaraz made a slice of history at the US Open (Frank Franklin II/AP) (AP)

Post of the day

They’re at it again

Just 48 hours after they lit up this year’s tournament teenage pair Fernandez and Alcaraz were at it again with more spectacular performances to reach the quarter-finals.

Fernandez, on the last day of being 18, sent Kerber packing after coming back from a set and a break to win 4-6 7-6 (5) 6-2.

There was also an escape for Alcaraz as he looked down and out trailing against Gojowczyk before also battling back to win 5-7 6-1 5-7 6-2 6-0. Both youngsters will be hoping their journeys are only just beginning.

Stat of the day

The first of many for the Spaniard, who is tipped as a possible successor to Rafael Nadal.

Quote of the day

You’re looking at the draw hoping he’s nowhere near me for the rest of my days

Evans is hoping not to have to play Medvedev again any time soon.

Shot of the day

It is no wonder the British number one is keen to avoid the Russian in the future after he was playing shots like this.

Fallen seeds

Men: Diego Schwartzman (11), Dan Evans (24)Women: Simona Halep (12), Elise Mertens (15), Angelique Kerber (16)

Up next

Emma Raducanu continues her amazing US Open journey with an afternoon outing on Arthur Ashe. The 18-year-old Briton is eyeing a quarter-final appearance in just her second grand slam and takes on American Shelby Rogers on the main show court. World number one Novak Djokovic continues his quest for a calendar grand slam against breakout home star Jenson Brooksby.