Wimbledon day four: Home disappointment as Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray exit

There was Centre Court disappointment on Wednesday as Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray bowed out of Wimbledon at the second round.

Cameron Norrie did progress to the third round and Harriet Dart won her delayed first-round match to give some home joy, while Novak Djokovic looked back to his best breezing past Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how day three unfolded.

Social media post of the day

It is fair to say that German Tamara Korpatsch was not happy with the decision of doubles partner Harmony Tan, who beat Serena Williams on Tuesday, to pull out of their first-round match at short notice.

Picture of the day

Andy Murray reacts to losing a point during his defeat to big-serving American John Isner (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Home favourites off Centre

Emma Raducanu was beaten on Centre Court (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Expectation was always going to be high for Raducanu, coming back to the scene of her breakthrough last year armed with the US Open, but she could not live up to it this time around.

She was simply unable to cope with the power of Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, who eased to a 6-3 6-3 win, much to the disappointment of the Centre Court crowd.

It did not get much better for the partisan support who then had to witness Murray go out in four sets to John Isner.

Quote of the day

Hopefully not if he plays like that, because if someone beats him when he's playing like that it means I'm even further off than I thought. I hope not.

Shot of the day

Paying the ultimate penalty

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina lost in the worst possible way (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina’s Wimbledon ended in typically dramatic fashion as he lost because of a penalty point.

In a tense battle with Jiri Vesely, which was deep into a fifth-set tie-break, the Spaniard lost his cool when his opponent brough up match point.

Davidovich Fokina hit the ball out of the court in frustration and having already been warned, he received a penalty from umpire Carlos Ramos, handing Vesely a 6-3 5-7 6-7 (2) 6-3 7-6 (7) win.

Stat of the day

Ukrainians United

Anhelina Kalinina, left, and Lesia Tsurenko, right, were united in playing for Ukraine (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

The match between Ukrainian pair Anhelina Kalinina and Lesia Tsurenko was perhaps bigger than just a second-round match on an outside court.

The two players were in agreement before the contest that they would be playing for their country and to highlight the ongoing war with Russia.

They posed for a picture before the match but once it began it was business as usual. And Tsurenko, who was wearing a yellow and blue ribbon, prevailed against her compatriot, with a 3-6 6-4 6-3 win.