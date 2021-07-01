Wimbledon day four: Roger Federer and Ashleigh Barty take Centre stage
4:30am, Thu 01 Jul 2021
Roger Federer faces another Frenchman in round two having struggled to see off Adrian Mannarino on Tuesday.
The eight-time champion will be hoping to find more rhythm when he faces Richard Gasquet on Centre Court.
World number one Ashleigh Barty opens proceedings on Centre against Russian Anna Blinkova.
Order of play
Centre Court
Court One
Brit watch
Match of the day
British number two Cameron Norrie faces the unpredictable Australian wild card Alex Bolt, who is growing in confidence and looking a dangerous player despite his lowly ranking of 149. To add to the pressure on Norrie, the winner could be up against Federer.