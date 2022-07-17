Mourinho’s tattoo and the Nevilles in Miami – Sunday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 17.
Football
Jose Mourinho designed a special tattoo.
[xdelx]
Palace lit up Melbourne.
The Nevilles were in Miami.
[xdelx]
Mason Mount scored a cracker in the US.
[xdelx]
Gabriel Jesus scores goals.
Marcus Rashford was victorious in Australia.
What a double save!
Leeds fans had a laugh.
Jesse Marsch never lost it!
[xdelx]
Cricket
James Vince was still celebrating.
Freddie was missing Bumble.
Tennis
Emma Raducanu jetted off.
[xdelx]
Darts
Who could it be?
Rugby league
What a finish!
Snooker
The Rocket enjoyed himself.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox