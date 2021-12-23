23 December 2021

Owen sees funny side and Keane gets his hopes up – Thursday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
23 December 2021

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 23.

Football

Michael Owen saw the funny side.

Roy Keane got his hopes up.

[xdelx]

Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham celebrated Carabao Cup victories

Manchester United remembered a rather special goal

Alexis Sanchez was ‘training’.

TODO: define component type factbox

Cricket

Scenes!

Stuart Broad felt proud.

[xdelx]

Andrew Flintoff paid tribute to retiring commentator David Lloyd.

Kevin Pietersen gave his thoughts on England’s batting.

And on how solstices work.

David Warner finally answered.

Virat Kohli was getting ready.

Boxing

Eddie Hearn sent his best wishes to David Diamante after his crash.

[xdelx]

Jake Paul was ambitious.

Positive energy from the Bronze Bomber.

[xdelx]

Golf

Lee Westwood got a treat in the post.

Darts

History made!

Barney was ready for a clash of former champions.

Tennis

Petra Kvitova was driving home for Christmas.

