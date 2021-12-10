PA selective guide to sport on TV for w/c December 13
Monday, December 13
SOCCER: Championship, Sheffield United v QPR – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football 1900.
CRICKET: Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Renegades – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Cricket 0745; Twenty20 international, Pakistan v West Indies – Sky Sports Cricket 1450, Sky Sports Main Event 1500.
SNOOKER: World Grand Prix – ITV4 1845
GRIDIRON: NFL, Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams – Channel 5, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports NFL 0100 (Tues).
Tuesday, December 14
SOCCER: Premier League, Brentford v Manchester United – BT Sport 1 1830, Manchester City v Leeds – BT Sport 2 1930.
CRICKET: Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Cricket 0745; Twenty20 international, Pakistan v West Indies – Sky Sports Cricket 1450, Sky Sports Main Event 1500.
SNOOKER: World Grand Prix – ITV4 1245 & 1845.
Wednesday, December 15
SOCCER: Premier League, Arsenal v West Ham – BT Sport 1 1900, Burnley v Watford – BT Sport//ESPN 1915, Brighton v Wolves – BT Sport 2 1915; FA Cup, Barrow v Ipswich – ITV4 1900, TBC v TBC – BBC Two 1930.
CRICKET: Big Bash League, Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Cricket 0745; The Ashes Second Test, Australia v England – BT Sport 1 0300 (Thurs).
DARTS: World Championship – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Arena 1900.
SNOOKER: World Grand Prix – ITV4 1245.
Thursday, December 16
SOCCER: Premier League, Liverpool v Newcastle – BT Sport 1 1900, Chelsea v Everton – BT Sport 2 1915.
CRICKET: The Ashes Second Test, Australia v England – BT Sport 1 0330 (Fri); Twenty20 international, Pakistan v West Indies – Sky Sports Cricket 1450, Sky Sports Main Event 1630.
DARTS: World Championship – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Arena 1230 & 1900.
SNOOKER: World Grand Prix – ITV4 1245 & 1845
TENNIS: Mubadala World Tennis Championships – Eurosport 2 1200.
Friday, December 17
SOCCER: Championship, Barnsley v West Brom – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football 1900; NIFL Premiership, Larne v Linfield – BBC Two NI 1930.
CRICKET: The Ashes Second Test, Australia v England – BT Sport 1 0330 (Sat).
RUGBY UNION: Champions Cup, Ulster v Northampton – BT Sport 2 1915; Challenge Cup, Dragons v Lyon – S4C 1955.
DARTS: World Championship – Sky Sports Main Event 1230, Sky Sports Arena 1230 & 1900.
SNOOKER: World Grand Prix – ITV4 1245 & 1845.
TENNIS: Mubadala World Tennis Championships – Eurosport 2 1100.
BOXING: Artur Beterbiev v Marcus Browne – Sky Sports Main Event 0100 (Sat)
GRIDIRON: NFL, Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports NFL 0030 (Fri).
Saturday, December 18
SOCCER: Premier League, Manchester United v Brighton – BT Sport 1, Leeds v Arsenal – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League 1700; Championship, Middlesbrough v Bournemouth – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football 1200; Cymru Premier, The New Saints v Penybont – S4C 1700.
CRICKET: The Ashes Second Test, Australia v England – BT Sport 1 0330 (Sun); ODI, Pakistan v West Indies – Sky Sports Cricket 0750, Sky Sports Main Event 0800.
RUGBY UNION: Champions Cup, Harlequins v Cardiff – Channel 4 1230, Bath v La Rochelle – BT Sport 2 1245, Sale v Clermont Auvergne – BT Sport 2 1500, Glasgow v Exeter – BT Sport 2 1715, Munster v Castres – BT Sport 2 1945.
GOLF: PGA Tour, PNC Championship – Sky Sports Golf 1600.
DARTS: World Championship – Sky Sports Arena 1230 & 1900, Sky Sports Main Event 2000.
SNOOKER: World Grand Prix – ITV4 1845.
TENNIS: Mubadala World Tennis Championships – Eurosport 2 1300.
BASKETBALL: NBA, Boston Celtics v New York Knicks – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix 0130.
HORSE RACING: From Ascot – ITV4 1330.
Sunday, December 19
SOCCER: Premier League, Everton v Leicester – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League 1100, Newcastle v Manchester City – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League 1400, Tottenham v Liverpool – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League 1615; Women’s Super League, Chelsea v West Ham – BBC Two 1200, Arsenal v Brighton – Sky Sports Football 1830, Sky Sports Premier League 1930.
CRICKET: The Ashes Second Test, Australia v England – BT Sport 1 0330 (Mon); Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Cricket.
RUGBY UNION: Champions Cup, Leicester v Connacht – BT Sport 2 1230, Toulouse v Wasps – BT Sport 2 1500, Stade Francais v Bristol – BT Sport 2 1715.
GOLF: PGA Tour, PNC Championship – Sky Sports Golf 1730.
DARTS: World Championship – Sky Sports Arena 1230 & 1900, Sky Sports Main Event 1930.
SNOOKER: World Grand Prix – ITV4 1245
EQUESTRIAN: London International Horse Show – BBC Two 1420.
GRIDIRON: NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports NFL 0110 (Mon).
AWARDS: BBC Sports Personality of the Year – BBC One 1845.
