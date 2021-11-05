05 November 2021

Patrice Evra feasts and Naomi Osaka is back – Friday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
05 November 2021

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 5.

Football

Patrice Evra ate the Old Trafford pitch.

TODO: define component type factbox

Romelu Lukaku continued his comeback from injury.

Harry Kane handed out an award.

Another gong for CR7.

TODO: define component type factbox

Toby Alderweireld enjoyed his Tottenham visit.

Tennis

Look who’s back on the court.

TODO: define component type factbox

Cricket

Tom Curran retook control of his account.

India celebrated victory over Scotland.

Darts

Barney is back in the big time.

Adrian Lewis got things off his chest.

Formula One

A new helmet for George Russell.

Valtteri Bottas met with fans in Mexico.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Black jogger murder trial begins in Georgia with three white defendants and an almost all-white jury

world news

Kirk Douglas sexually assaulted teenage Natalie Wood, late actress’s sister claims in new book

celebrity

Yorkshire cricket chairman Roger Hutton resigns amid Azeem Rafiq racism claims

cricket