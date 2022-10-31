31 October 2022

Patrice Evra wins Halloween and Gary Neville blanked – Monday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
31 October 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 31.

Football

Patrice Evra aka Batman.

Micah Richards wound up Gary Neville.

Marcus Rashford celebrated his landmark goal against West Ham.

Bruno Fernandes congratulated Rashford and wished him a happy birthday.

Jesse Marsch reflected on Leeds’ victory at Anfield.

Wales announced their official World Cup song.

Formula One

Sergio Perez’s dad wasn’t keen on wearing a sombrero.

Golf

The Dropkick Murphys hailed Seamus Power’s victory at the Bermuda Championship

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

William and Kate offer ‘love and prayers’ after crowd surge in South Korea

news

US speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband attacked with hammer during home break-in

news

‘Evil’ Jemma Mitchell jailed for life for killing and beheading friend in live TV sentencing

news