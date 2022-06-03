03 June 2022

Peter Crouch robot rebooted and Sam Curran celebrates – Friday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
03 June 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 3.

Football

Liverpool celebrated a huge birthday.

A Peter Crouch hat-trick.

Manchester United turned the clock back a few years.

Hull owner Acun Ilicali received a ‘special gift’ from a cast member of ‘Survivor Turkiye’.

Cricket

Happy 24th birthday to England and Surrey all-rounder Sam Curran.

Tennis

Rafael Nadal celebrated his 36th birthday.

Motorcycling

Marc Marquez was recovering from successful surgery.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

They’re back! Harry and Meghan join royals for Jubilee service while Queen is forced to miss out

world news

Fall out! Military personnel collapse in heat during cathedral guard of honour

news

Queen takes to Palace balcony for Platinum Jubilee Trooping celebrations

world news