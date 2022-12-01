01 December 2022

Rawalpindi reflections and a birthday celebration – Thursday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
01 December 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 1.

Cricket

England set some records.

Jonny Bairstow got some shut eye.

Stuart Broad gave his dad some grief.

Jos Buttler was excited.

Football

Practice makes perfect!

Controversial!

Rio Ferdinand gave Pablo Zabaleta an open goal.

Alan Shearer remembered a belter!

Neil Warnock had a laugh.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Honour for Emma, Queen’s favourite riding pony, who lined up on funeral route at Windsor Castle

world news

World Cup history made as Stephanie Frappaart becomes first female referee for Germany v Costa Rica game

world news

There is no emergency – Pele’s daughter allays fears over Brazil great’s health

football