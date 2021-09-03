Record-breaker Ronaldo and Hungary-England reaction – Friday’s sporting social

Cristiano Ronaldo made history this week (Isabel Infantes/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:49pm, Fri 03 Sep 2021
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 3.

Football

Record-breaker Cristiano Ronaldo.

England’s players reacted to the win over Hungary.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for Hungary’s fans to be punished for racist abuse.

Saul Niguez got his shirt number at Chelsea.

Romelu Lukaku was on the brink of an international milestone.

John McGinn returned to training.

Hector Bellerin was getting used to his new surroundings.

Ruben Diaz was hard at work.

Cricket

Stuart Broad felt positive.

Paralympics

The latest from Tokyo.

Boxing

Leeds had a new fan.

Josh Warrington was switched on.

MMA

Conor McGregor worked hard.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic marched on.

Thumbs up from Ashleigh Barty.

Swimming

Adam Peaty looked forward.

Formula One

Max Verstappen was enjoying F1 practice in front of his home fans in Holland.

