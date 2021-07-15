Reina behind the mask and Robben retires again – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 15.

Football

Bukayo Saka: “Love always wins”.

Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge provided a health update.

Pepe Reina was behind the mask!

Arjen Robben hung up his boots for the second time.

Dion Dublin gave everyone what they wanted!

Manchester United and West Ham unveiled their new home kits.

Tottenham turned the clock back.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin got some new threads.

Cricket

David Warner knew how Cameron Bancroft felt.

Jos Buttler returned.

England Women celebrated last night’s win.

Danni Wyatt loved the praise.

A record for Sophie Ecclestone.

Charlotte Edwards was ready for The Hundred.

Formula One

A nice touch from Lando Norris with respect for key workers.

George Russell showed off his new British helmet.

Max Verstappen arrived in true British fashion.

Lewis Hamilton and his dog Roscoe walked the Silverstone track.

MMA

Conor McGregor gave a fitness update.

Boxing

Joe Joyce was put through his paces.

Darts

Michael van Gerwen is ready for Blackpool.

Mind games from Mark Webster’s dog.

Rugby League

Shaun Wane was delighted.

Leeds may have found a new kicker.