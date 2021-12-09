09 December 2021

Robbie Savage reacts to son Charlie’s United debut – Thursday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
09 December 2021

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 9.

Football

Manchester United had a proud debutant.

And a proud dad.

But some couldn’t resist a joke.

Man City looked back to this time last year.

Kammy for Prime Minister?

Birthday wishes…

Timo Werner reflected on a bittersweet night in Russia.

Cricket

Travis Head was lauded.

Andrew Balbirnie was on the hunt for some Test opposition for Ireland.

Rugby league

A first birthday in the Hardaker household.

Golf

Nobody “moves the needle” in golf quite like Tiger.

Lee Westwood reeled in… a Jimmy Bullard.

Formula One

Another bright outfit for Lewis Hamilton.

A new lid for Lando Norris?

George Russell was preparing for his last race weekend with Williams.

Max Verstappen was ready to battle in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Valtteri Bottas was feeling festive.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Sienna Miller alleges The Sun ‘leaked’ news of her pregnancy as she settles phone-hacking claim

world news

New Zealand reveals unique plan which effectively prevents anyone under 14 from ever being able to buy cigarettes

world news

More bad news for Boris! Now Tories are fined £17,800 over donation for refurbishment of Prime Minister’s Downing Street flat

news