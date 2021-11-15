15 November 2021

Ronaldo holds onto qualifying hope, Evra’s singsong – Monday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
15 November 2021

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 15.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t given up hope of reaching Qatar yet.

Patrice Evra sings a special version of Wonderwall.

Dele Alli is a fan of Mondays.

Grant Holt was too busy training for a skydive to comment on Dean Smith’s appointment at Norwich.

Cesar Azpilicueta celebrated Spain’s qualification for the World Cup.

Luka Modric and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen were also preparing for Qatar.

Two former Leeds team-mates met up in North Macedonia.

Boxing

The Fury family started the week with a run.

Cricket

Early morning tee time for KP.

Kate Cross highlighted an important cause.

Tennis

Laura Robson enjoyed Cam Newton’s NFL return with the Carolina Panthers.

Cycling

Mark Cavendish enjoyed a return to the track.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff were still celebrating in Brazil.

As was Valtteri Bottas.

Rugby Union

Gareth Thomas was presented with his CBE by his dad, who donned a crown from a Christmas cracker for the occasion.

