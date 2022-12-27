Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (Steven Paston/PA)
27 December 2022

Saka meets Wenger, and Warner joins exclusive club – Tuesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
27 December 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 27.

Football

Bukayo Saka finally met Arsene Wenger.

Erling Haaland sported a new look.

Declan Rice looked ahead.

Cesc Fabregas and Millie Bright shared festive family pics.

Cricket

David Warner joined an exclusive club.

Athletics

Usain Bolt enjoyed giving back.

Boxing

Amir Khan reminisced.

Formula One

Nico Rosberg went for a drive.

