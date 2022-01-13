13 January 2022

Sonny Bill joins Fury camp and Digne signs for Villa: Thursday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
13 January 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 13.

Football

Newcastle welcomed another new face.

Lucas Digne arrived at Aston Villa.

Karim Benzema was the El Clasico MVP.

Boxing

Sonny Bill was ready to join Tyson Fury’s camp.

Lennox Lewis was wrestling with a heavyweight conundrum.

Cricket

The misfortune continued for Zak Crawley.

Stuart Broad and Steve Smith geared up for the final Ashes Test of the series.

[xdelx]

A cheeky Downing Street throwback from Kevin Pietersen.

David Warner was also going back in time.

Darts

Wayne Mardle had a laugh.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Andrew stops using HRH style as Queen removes his military roles and patronages

news

Primary school teacher, 23, attacked and killed as she was jogging along canal path

news

Police probe alleged petrol bomb attack on UFC star Conor McGregor’s Dublin pub

world news