Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s spell as Manchester United manager came to an end in the wake of a 4-1 defeat at Watford.

Dean Smith and Steven Gerrard took their places in new dugouts for the first time for Norwich and Aston Villa respectively, but Eddie Howe was denied an introduction at Newcastle after catching Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton closed the gap on Formula One championship rival Max Verstappen to just eight points with victory in the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency showcases the best of the sporting weekend in pictures.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds up his hand in apology to the travelling supporters after the heavy defeat to Watford (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Steven Gerrard returned to the Premier League as Aston Villa boss (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Dean Smith took charge for the first time at Carrow Road as Norwich beat Southampton (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Joelinton celebrates scoring Newcastle’s second in a 3-3 draw with Brentford (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Lewis Hamilton’s victory closed the gap to Max Verstappen to just eight points (Darko Bandic/AP) (AP)

Marcus Smith kept his nerve to land a last-gasp penalty as England avenged their 2019 World Cup final defeat by toppling South Africa 27-26 (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scores the third goal of the game in a 4-0 win over Arsenal (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

England’s Sarah Bern dives for a try during an 89-0 win over the United States (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

Arsenal Women’s Katie McCabe scores the side’s second goal of the game during a 2-0 win at Manchester United (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Rhys Priestland scored with the last kick of the game to give Wales a 29-28 victory over 14-man Australia (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)