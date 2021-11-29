Burnley’s Premier League game against Tottenham on Sunday was called off a little under an hour before kick-off as snow continued to fall at Turf Moor, while Chelsea fought back to draw 1-1 against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge to stay top of the table.
US Open champion Emma Raducanu made a winning return to Britain in an exhibition match at the ATP Champions Tour event held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, and Great Britain reached the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup in Austria.
Here, the PA news agency showcases the best of the sporting weekend in pictures.
