England’s Ashes embarrassment was completed as Australia sealed a 4-0 series victory with a Hobart hammering.

Australia won by 146 runs as England were bowled out for 124 in the space of 22.4 overs on day three of the fifth Test.

It was also a miserable weekend for Rafael Benitez as his brief Everton reign ended and Novak Djokovic, the number one men’s tennis player, who was deported from Australia after failing to overturn the decision to cancel his visa.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

England captain Joe Root (left) is bowled by Scott Boland as Australia cruised to a 4-0 Ashes victory in Hobart (Tertius Pickard/AP) (AP)

England batter Zak Crawley is struck by a delivery from Australia’s Pat Cummins during their fifth Test Ashes defeat in Hobart (Tertius Pickard/AP) (AP)

Rafael Benitez gives instructions in his final game as Everton manager during the Toffees’ 2-1 defeat at Norwich on Saturday (Joe Giddens/PA)

Everton fans protest against manager Rafael Benitez at Norwich on Saturday before the Spaniard’s sacking the following day (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Kevin De Bruyne (centre) celebrates with Manchester City team-mates after scoring the winner in the Premier League top-of-the-table encounter against Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (left) celebrates with Andrew Robertson after scoring in Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Brentford on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Philippe Coutinho applauds fans after marking his Aston Villa debut by coming off the bench to equalise in a 2-2 draw against Manchester United (Isaac Parkin/PA) (PA Wire)

Jack Harrison (right) claims his first career hat-trick with his third goal in Leeds’ 3-2 win at West Ham (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

Kate Longhurst celebrates scoring West Ham’s stoppage-time equaliser in the 1-1 Women’s Super League draw at Tottenham (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

A woman passes a mural depicting Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, reading: “With faith in God” on a wall in Belgrade. Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday after failing to overturn the decision to cancel his visa (Darko Vojinovic/AP) (AP)

Neil Robertson celebrates his Masters triumph at Alexandra Palace alongside his wife Mille, daughter Penelope and son Alexander (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Wasps pair Alfie Barbeary (left) and Pieter Scholtz celebrate the 30-22 European Champions Cup victory over reigning holders Toulouse, despite having Jacob Umaga sent off after 33 minutes (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Players warm up before Exeter’s 52-17 European Champions Cup victory over Glasgow at Sandy Park (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Jimmy O’Brien scores one of Leinster’s 13 tries in their 89-7 European Champions Cup humbling of Montpellier (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

Cobblers Dream ridden by Jack Quinlan goes on to win the Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle (Listed) (GBB Race) at Kempton Park (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)