Manchester City retained their slender advantage over Liverpool as the Premier League title contenders both enjoyed vital wins over the weekend.

City’s 5-1 thrashing of Watford left Roy Hodgson’s side ever closer to the drop, while Liverpool’s win over Everton in the Merseyside derby ensured their local rivals remained in the bottom three following Burnley’s win over Wolves.

Elsewhere, Tyson Fury retained his WBC heavyweight title via a sixth-round stoppage of Dillian Whyte, Max Verstappen won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and defending champion Mark Selby lost the longest frame in Crucible history as he crashed out of the World Snooker Championship.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus scores his side’s fifth goal in the 5-1 win over Watford (Martin Ricketts/PA) (PA Wire)

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson celebrates scoring his side’s first goal against Everton at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale (centre) reacts after Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes misses a penalty at the Emirates (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Tyson Fury (left) knocks down Dillian Whyte during the WBC heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen leads during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Yan Bingtao in action against Mark Selby during day seven of the Betfred World Snooker Championships at the Crucible, Sheffield (Ian Hodgson/PA) (PA Wire)

England’s Rosie Galligan tackled by Ireland’s Katie O’Dwyer during the TikTok Women’s Six Nations match at Welford Road (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Britain’s Oliver Wood celebrates after winning gold in the Men’s Omnium Points Race during day four of the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup in Glasgow (Steve Welsh/PA) (PA Wire)

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, centre, dives into the swimming pool after winning the Barcelona Open (Joan Monfort/AP) (AP)

Xander Schauffele, left, and Patrick Cantlay, right, hold up the trophy after winning the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (AP)