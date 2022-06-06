The sporting weekend in pictures

Wales ended their 64-year wait to play at a World Cup by beating Ukraine 1-0 in a pulsating play-off final in Cardiff.
Rafael Nadal secured a remarkable 14th French Open crown and 22nd grand slam title of his career with a dominant victory over Casper Ruud in the final at Roland Garros.
Nadal’s triumph came a day after Iga Swiatek won the women’s title with a 35th straight win to cement her position as world number one.
In cricket, a century from former captain Joe Root led England to victory over New Zealand in the first Test at Lord’s, but the football team were not so successful, losing 1-0 to Hungary in the Nations League.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the best images from the weekend’s action.
