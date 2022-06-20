The sporting weekend in pictures

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick won the US Open in the stand-out performance of the sporting weekend.
A last-gasp drop goal from Freddie Burns gave Leicester Tigers a breath-taking Gallagher Premiership victory over Saracens at Twickenham.
But the pressure continues to mount on England coach Eddie Jones after he watched his side humbled by a brilliant Barbarians display in their international clash.
Across codes, England women continued to impress as they warmed up for this year’s World Cup with a comprehensive victory over France.
The build-up to Wimbledon continued with Matteo Berettini winning the prestigious Queen’s Club title while Max Verstappen claimed victory in a dramatic Canadian Grand Prix.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the best images from the weekend’s action.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox