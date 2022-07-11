The sporting weekend in pictures

Novak Djokovic celebrated his seventh Wimbledon title and 21st grand slam crown overall with victory over Nick Kyrgios in the men’s singles final, while there was a first major success for Elena Rybakina in the women’s singles.

There were impressive wins for all the home nations in the second Tests of their rugby union tours, while Jos Buttler earned his first win as England’s full-time white-ball captain, even as his side lost their Twenty20 series 2-1 to India.

France fired a warning to their Euro 2022 rivals with a 5-1 thrashing of Italy in their Group D opener, while Charles Leclerc took victory at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s action.

Sealed with a kiss: Novak Djokovic lifts the Wimbledon trophy for a seventh time (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

The final proved one step too far for Nick Kyrgios (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Elena Rybakina became Kazakhstan’s first grand slam champion (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Italy goalkeeper Laura Giuliani had a night to forget as France ran out 5-1 winners in their Euro 2022 clash, with Grace Geyoro scoring a first-half hat-trick (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was triumphant in the Austrian Grand Prix (Matthias Schrader/AP) (AP)

Dawid Malan hit 77 as England won their first limited-overs match under new captain Jos Buttler at Trent Bridge on Sunday but the T20 series against India was lost 2-1 (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

New Manchester City signing Erling Haaland had fun with the crowd as he was presented to fans at a special event at the Etihad Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Tiger Woods was back at the home of golf as he arrived in Scotland early to practice ahead of this week’s Open at St Andrews (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Wire)

Xander Schauffele, meanwhile, warmed up in impressive fashion for the final major of the year by winning the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club (Steve Welsh/PA) (PA Wire)

Owen Farrell kicked 20 points as England beat Australia 25-18 in Brisbane to level their Test series at 1-1 (Tertius Pickard/AP) (AP)

Gareth Anscombe (far right) kicked a last-gasp conversion as Wales beat South Africa 13-12 in Bloemfontein to set up a series decider next week (Themba Hadebe/AP) (AP)

Andrew Porter scored a try in each half as Ireland beat the All Blacks in Dunedin for the first time in New Zealand to level their three-match Test series (Andrew Cornaga/AP) (AP)

Bevan French was on the scoresheet but could not prevent Wigan losing a thriller to St Helens at Super League’s Magic Weekend in Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Derek Chisora (right) beat favourite Kubrat Pulev on points in their heavyweight contest at the O2 Arena (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

Back at Wimbledon, Sue Barker said a tearful goodbye after bringing her 30-year broadcasting career to an end (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)