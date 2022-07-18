18 July 2022

The sporting weekend in pictures

By NewsChain Sport
18 July 2022

Cameron Smith produced a superb final round to win the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews after finishing one shot ahead of America’s Cameron Young and two clear of third-placed Rory McIlroy.

Ireland sealed a historic Test series victory in Wellington after back-to-back wins against the All Blacks and England also won their series Down Under after a 21-17 victory against Australia in Sydney.

At Euro 2022, unbeaten England marched into the last eight after a 5-0 group win against Northern Ireland, while Dina Asher-Smith is leading Great Britain’s athletes in the hunt for glory at the World Championships in Oregon.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at an action-packed sporting weekend in pictures.

Smith celebrates his birdie on the 18th after a brilliant final round of 64 clinched him a one-shot victory in the 150th Open Championship (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Wire)
Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten 125 at Old Trafford, which included five successive fours, set India up for a five-wicket ODI win and 2-1 series triumph over England (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)
Nathan Ellis, left, celebrates after Hampshire beat Lancashire by one run to lift the Vitality Blast trophy after a final-ball thriller in Birmingham (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)
England celebrate after beating Northern Ireland 5-0 on Friday night to finish top of their group with a 100 per cent record and without conceding a goal at Euro 2022 (PA Wire)
England captain Courtney Lawes holds the Ella-Mobbs Cup aloft after a 21-17 victory over Australia in the third Test in Sydney clinched a 2-1 series win (Mark Baker/AP) (AP)
Ireland clinched back-to-back wins against New Zealand in Wellington for a historic Test series win of their own (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Archive)
Wales’ hopes of a series win in South Africa were dashed as they lost 30-14 in Cape Town in their series decider (Halden Krog/AP) (AP)
Scotland went agonisingly close to a series win in Argentina, but also lost their decider, 34-31 in Buenos Aires (Gustavo Garello/AP) (AP)
Dina Asher-Smith, centre, was the fastest qualifier for the women’s 100m semi-finals at the World Championships in Oregon (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)
Fred Kerley led home a USA one, two, three in the final of the men’s 100 metres (Gregory Bull/AP) (AP)
Katarina Johnson-Thompson ended the opening morning of her heptathlon title defence in seventh place (Ashley Landis/AP) (AP)
Laura Muir, left, progressed to the women’s 1500m semi-finals by finishing second in her heat (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)
Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen, right, edges a sprint finish to win stage 15 of the Tour de France in Carcassonne (Thibault Camus/AP) (AP)
Sweden’s Filippa Angeldal, background second left, scores during her side’s 5-0 win against Portugal, which sealed their place in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

