The sporting weekend in pictures
Max Verstappen was crowned Formula One world champion for the second in confusing circumstances as he won a rain-affected Japanese Grand Prix.
Arsenal regained top spot in the Premier League with a thrilling 3-2 win over Liverpool at the Emirates, ending Manchester City’s 25-hour spell at the summit after they had beaten Southampton 4-0 on Saturday.
Spain’s Jon Rahm won the Spanish Open for the third time to emulate his “great hero” Seve Ballesteros, while England began their Women’s Rugby World Cup campaign with an 84-19 thrashing of Fiji.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the highlights of the weekend’s sporting action in pictures.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox