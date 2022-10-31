31 October 2022

The sporting weekend in pictures

By NewsChain Sport
Brighton ensured Graham Potter’s return to his former club was a miserable one as Chelsea were thumped 4-1 at the Amex Stadium, while Jurgen Klopp’s woes continued as Leeds snatched victory at Anfield.

England and Australia limbered up for a potential final meeting with crushing group stage wins at the Rugby League World Cup, Max Verstappen roared to a record 14th Formula One win of the season, and Katie Taylor retained her world lightweight crown.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best sporting shots of the weekend:

