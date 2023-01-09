Julian Alvarez, second left, celebrates scoring Manchester City’s second goal in their 4-0 FA Cup win over Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)
09 January 2023

The sporting weekend in pictures

By NewsChain Sport
09 January 2023

Manchester City booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round by thumping Chelsea 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Sunday’s third-round ties also included Stevenage pulling off a shock 2-1 win at Aston Villa, while Wrexham triumphing 4-3 at Coventry and Sheffield Wednesday beating Newcastle 2-1 were upsets on Saturday.

Shaun Murphy dumped defending champion Neil Robertson out of snooker’s Masters, in tennis the United States beat Italy to triumph at the United Cup, and Great Britain’s Ellia Smeding made speed skating history in Norway.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s action.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Harry accused of making Invictus Games a terrorist target after Taliban 'kill' claims

news

William quiet about Harry’s memoir ‘for family and country’, friends say

news

Harry once believed Diana faked her own death

news