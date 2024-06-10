10 June 2024

The sporting weekend in pictures

By NewsChain Sport
10 June 2024

Carlos Alcaraz claimed his first French Open title with a five-set victory over Alexander Zverev at Roland Garros, with Iga Swiatek earning her fourth crown in five years.

Max Verstappen won a thrilling Canadian Grand Prix, while Wigan won a record-extending 21st Challenge Cup title with an 18-8 win over Warrington at Wembley.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

William attends final international event commemorating D-Day 80th anniversary

news

Drones search for TV doctor Michael Mosley after he goes missing in Greece

news

VAR decision… the technology stays – key questions as PL clubs vote to keep it

football