21 November 2021

Tributes to fired Solskjaer and Phillips signs crutch – Sunday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
21 November 2021

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 21.

Football

Manchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

You don’t see that every day!

Look out!

Gary Neville had his Sunday mapped out.

Raheem Sterling was on target.

Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah loved Liverpool’s win.

One year until Qatar 2022.

Liam Gallagher could not believe Rodri’s wonder strike.

What a hit!

Cricket

Jason Roy enjoyed the rugby.

Golf

Tiger Woods made progress.

Boxing

Josh Taylor enjoyed the boxing.

