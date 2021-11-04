Tuchel on target and missing Mourinho – Thursday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 4.
Football
England’s players reacted to their call-ups.
Jose Mourinho missed his daughter’s birthday again.
Antonio Conte got used to his new home.
Thomas Tuchel was on target.
Raheem Sterling took some time to work on his mental health.
Virgil Van Dijk considered forming a new partnership in the Liverpool backline.
Jamie Carragher was all for it.
Peter Crouch was staying modest.
Karim Benzema celebrated scoring Real Madrid’s 1,000th Champions League goal.
Some good news for Donny Van De Beek.
Micah Richards stitched up Carragher.
Cricket
Stuart Broad headed down under.
Azeem Rafiq was still being subjected to “personal attacks” over his allegations of racism and bullying during his two spells at Yorkshire.
Sam Billings was in the picture.
Happy Diwali
Boxing
The Benns were as competitive as ever.
Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo felt slightly outnumbered at a Harry Styles concert.
Darts
Michael Van Gerwen was getting ready to go again.
