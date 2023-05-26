26 May 2023

Tyson Fury: I have sent Anthony Joshua a draft contract for Wembley fight

By NewsChain Sport
26 May 2023

Tyson Fury claims to have sent Anthony Joshua “a draft contract” for a fight at Wembley Stadium in September.

The fierce British rivals appeared on course to meet each other last year, but discussions broke down.

Joshua has been linked with a fight against Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia, while WBC champion Fury’s proposed undisputed heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk fell through in March.

Fury says a clash with Joshua “is a fight that everyone wants to see, including myself”.

Writing on his Instagram page, Fury said: “A few days ago I sent a draft contract to @anthonyjoshua for a fight in September @wembleystadium it’s a fight that everyone wants to see, including myself.

“Come of AJ lets give the world what they want to see. This time I’m not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure on. the ball is now on your side.. @frank_warren_official @eddiehearn @btsportboxing @daznboxing @toprank @espn @skysports”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Parents jailed for life for ‘savage’ Christmas Day murder of baby son

news

Hugh Grant’s claims of unlawful activity against publisher of The Sun to be tried at High Court

news

Round up of latest top people stories

news