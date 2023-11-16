16 November 2023

Tyson Fury to face Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh on February 17

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will finally clash in Riyadh on February 17.

The heavyweight rivals were expected to meet on December 23 only for Fury’s disappointing performance in a split-decision victory over MMA star Francis Ngannou last month to force a delay.

Fury’s WBC belt and the WBA, IBF and WBO titles held by Usyk will be on the line with the winner crowned the division’s first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

