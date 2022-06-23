23 June 2022

US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick thanks well-wishers – Thursday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
23 June 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 23.

Football

Harry Kane was flying the flag for LGBTQ+ rights.

No hurry for Zlatan.

Rio Ferdinand went down memory lane.

Mateusz Klich mocked himself.

Wayne Rooney was on holiday.

While Manchester United midfielder Fred watched former club Atletico Mineiro beat Flamengo.

Cricket

You don’t see that every day!

Golf

US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick thanked everyone for their messages.

Darts

Even Michael van Gerwen is turning down Man Utd.

Tennis

Team Onsrena celebrated.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles had an axe to grind.

Boxing

The fight is on!

Formula One

Roscoe returned.

