Villa appoint Gerrard and sport remembers war dead – Thursday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 11.
Football
Villa got a new boss.
Arsenal enjoyed their night in Denmark.
Michael Bridges poked fun at his own injury issues.
Sport remembers
Cricket
England trained Down Under.
New Zealand aren’t done yet.
Boxing
Tyson Fury sent a message.
Tony Bellew is a big Luther fan.
Rugby union
Sam Burgess defended his England career.
Basketball
The MVP enjoyed his night in the Big Apple.
And was backed for a change of career.
Formula One
Valtteri Bottas was refreshed ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix.
Haas spotted some Ayrton Senna art.
Lewis Hamilton stepped out in another loud outfit.
