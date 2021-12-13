Danny Miller wins I’m A Celebrity 2021 after beating Simon Gregson and Frankie Bridge
Emmerdale star Danny Miller has been named the winner of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here 2021.
The actor beat Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson, who came second, and Saturday’s singer Frankie Bridge, who finished in third place, to be crowned King Of The Castle during Sunday night’s final at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.
After being crowned the winner by show hosts Ant and Dec, an emotional Miller said: “From the bottom of my heart and my family’s heart - thank you so much, this is just the best thing that’s ever happened to me, bar my son. So yeah, I can’t believe it, I’m shocked.
“I never thought I’d be in this position, I barely thought I’d make it through the first two or three votes or so.”
Miller, who plays Aaron Dingle in the long-running ITV soap, welcomed a son three weeks prior to entering the I’m A Celebrity camp.
Speaking about what this win means for him as a new father, he said: “I have made no secret about the fact that I wanted to be able to give him and set him up for a good future.
“I wasn’t financially set for that and this is an opportunity to do that.
“It would set me and my family up. I feel like I have done it. I feel proud of myself and I hope my family are as well,” he added.
