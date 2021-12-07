Kadeena Cox has admitted that I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here was “harder than I thought” as she became the second contestant to be voted off the ITV show.

Before entering the camp at Gwrch Castle in Wales, the four-time Paralympic gold champion, who has multiple sclerosis (MS), admitted to being “scared of everything”.

During her 14-day stint however, the 30-year-old completed several challenges involving creepy crawlies and snakes.

Speaking to hosts Ant and Dec about the challenges of taking part in I’m A Celebrity with MS, she said: “I thought I’d go in there and try out and see how it is with MS and it was hard.

“I thought it would be a lot easier that what it was and I guess I’ve just learned to deal with my condition at home and there it’s easy for me so I thought ‘Yeah, I’ll be fine, I can show other people with MS and chronic conditions that we can do this.’

“And it was harder than I thought, but I feel like I still showed that even with the trials and tribulations of just life as someone with a chronic condition, you can still crack on and have fun.”

Asked who she would like to see go on and win the show, Cox chose Louise Minchin.

She said that she felt that the former BBC Breakfast host deserved to be named Queen of the Castle after taking on the role of a mother figure to the other contestants.

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm tonight on ITV and ITV Hub.