Another film set tragedy as Indiana Jones 5 crew member dies on location in Morocco
Tragedy has befallen filming for the new Indiana Jones movie after a crew member died on location in Morocco.
Nic Cupac, 54, died of natural causes after being discovered dead in his hotel room, reports The Sun.
Mr Cupac was responsible for assembling sets and considered a veteran in the movie industry with his many credits including Jurassic Park, Disney’s Cruella and Bridget Jones’ Baby.
According to the publication, he was among 100 who flew out to North Africa to prepare for a major stunt involving a rickshaw.
Friends paid tribute on social media, writing: “I’m heartbroken. Nic was such a lovely man.
“One of the very best - taught me so much when I was starting out,” another added.
The latest instalment of the Indiana Jones movie franchise recently had its release date pushed back to 2023.
This follows a series of delays due to the Coronavirus pandemic as well as injuries.
Production was previously halted after lead actor Harrison Ford, 79, suffered an injury to his shoulder.
The tragedy comes just days after Halyna Hutchins, 42, was accidentally shot dead by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of his new film Rust.
