The first full trailer for Jurassic World Dominion has arrived and not only is it action-packed, it gives a glimpse into one of the most highly anticipated reunions on film.

Stars of the original 1993 Jurassic Park movie Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill, return as Dr Ian Malcolm, Dr Ellie Sattler and Dr Alan Grant, to help Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, with a major predicament – dinosaurs running amok with humans.

Set four years after the dramatic conclusion of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, dinosaurs now live – and hunt – alongside humans all over the world.

And as Dern’s character explains in the clip: “Humans and dinosaurs can’t coexist. We created an ecological disaster.”

Can humans really triumph against the most fearsome creatures in history? We’re about to find out.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the third instalment of the Jurassic World franchise hits cinemas on June 10 in both the UK and US.

Jurassic World: Dominion also brings back BD Wong back as Dr Henry Wu, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Dr Zia Rodriguez and Omar Sy as Barry Sembenè.

Dr Lewis Dodgson will also be seen for the first time since the original movie, but this time played by Campbell Scott instead of original actor Cameron Thor.

Newcomers to the franchise include DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman and Scott Haze.

Oscar-winning actress Dern, 55, described reprising her role as “incredible”.

“It was an amazing thing to join my original cast members and go down memory lane, from that experience in the beginning of a franchise through the whole course of these films together with all the key cast members who have been working on these movies, as well as [director] Colin Trevorrow and Steven Spielberg, who is like family to me,” she told People.