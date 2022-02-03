Masked Singer judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke ‘walk off in protest after contestant Rudy Giuliani revealed’
Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke reportedly walked off set in protest during a taping for season 7 of The Masked Singer US after Rudy Giuliani was unmasked as a contestant.
While the judges did eventually return, fellow judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger remained on stage after the reveal and then “bantered” with Giuliani, according to Deadline.
The one-time Mayor of New York is a controversial figure for pressing what is widely derided as a baseless claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from his client Donald Trump.
More recently, he was suspended from practising law in New York.
Fox did not respond to the publication’s request for comment.
The show recently revealed its new costumes, which include an astronaut beaver, a lemur, a frog prince, a firefly, and a troll wearing open-toe sandals.
Deadline didn’t divulge which costume Giuliani was wearing, or what song he performed, so as not to spoil the fun of guessing for viewers when the show returns to screens next month.
They did however share that the theme for the new series is “The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly,” with the new group of contestants divided into three groups instead of two as they have in previous seasons.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox