Maureen Lipman quits Celebrity Gogglebox after disagreeing with editing choices
Dame Maureen Lipman has ruled out returning to Celebrity Gogglebox after disagreeing with the show’s editing choices.
The Coronation Street star, 75, appeared on the Channel 4 show alongside friend Giles Brandreth and infamously walked off the set after having to watch an episode of Naked Attraction.
Appearing on ITV’s Loose Women, panelist Janet Street Porter asked if she would be retuning to the show.
Making her stance clear, Maureen replied: “I’ve seen all the male tackle that I need to see for this lifetime, to be honest, I really have.
“I’ve run through my period of going [shocked noises], ‘Oh, get it off!’. Giles loves it, he absolutely loves it and we had such a good time but none of the clever things we said went into it... so no,” she added.
Speaking to Radio Times shortly after the Naked Attraction incident happened, she said: “They’re not really interested in our opinions on what they’re giving us. I’d seen Gogglebox and I thought, ‘Oh, [ours] is the grown-up version, is it?’ But it’s your reaction to 12 dangling willies they want.
“They’re searching for ways to make me go, ‘Urgh!’ So I thought, ‘Well, actually, no, life is too short to watch a series of hopeless men dangle their bits and pieces in my direction. So I’m going.’
“We say really witty things and it all gets cut in favour of us going, ‘Ew!’ and ‘What’s that? Oh, I didn’t realise people were growing aubergines like that’!”
