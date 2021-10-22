Piers Morgan has confirmed that Kate Garraway will be replacing him as host of ITV’s True Life Stories.

The controversial figure has fronted the show for 12 years, but is quitting after signing a big-money deal with News Corp and Fox News Media that will see him host a new global TV show.

Sharing the news on Twitter, he wrote: “I’m quitting Life Stories after 12 years and 100 shows.

“My final one will be with my fabulous friend @kategarraway and she will then present the remaining 3 planned shows of the next series as I leave ITV to host my new global daily show.”

He added: “It’s been a blast!”

An ITV spokesperson said of the move: “We would like to thank Piers for over a hundred engaging, compelling and insightful Life Stories over the past 12 years where his interviewees have included the very best names in showbiz, business and politics.

“We wish him the very best of luck with all of his future ventures.”

Kate Garraway will host the remaining three planned episodes in the series (PA Archive)

Speaking about his successor, they said: “Kate is a brilliant journalist and inquisitive interviewer and we look forward to her forthcoming three shows.”

For her part, Kate said: “It’s a big job, but I’ve always loved having the chance to talk to people both on air and off.

“Everyone has a story to tell and the wonderful thing about this show is that you have the airtime to delve into the area of guests’ lives that the viewers might not know about already.

“It’s also a chance to understand more about the bits we do already know about (both good and bad) and hear it in their own words.”