Sarah Jessica Parker slams ‘misogynist chatter’ around the upcoming Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That
Sarah Jessica Parker has voiced her displeasure about ageist remarks pointed at the upcoming Sex And The City reboot saying it would never happen to a man.
The original series ran from 1998 until 2004 and followed the lives of a group of four women - three in their mid-thirties and one in their forties - as they navigated love, life and friendship together in New York.
Now, Carrie Bradshaw star Parker, 56, is set to reprise her role in HBO Max’s upcoming limited series And Just Like That...
Joining her will be co-stars Kristin Davis, 56, and Cynthia Nixon, 55, as Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes, respectively, as the focus of the show shifts to the friends now being in their 50s.
“There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man,” the actress vented to Vogue.
Echoing her sentiments, show creator Michael Patrick King said: “When we announced And Just Like That... there were a lot of positive reactions, but one b****y response online was people sharing pictures of the Golden Girls.
“And I was like, ‘Wow, so it’s either you’re 35, or you’re retired and living in Florida. There’s a missing chapter here.”
