Sesame Street to introduce first Asian-American muppet character Ji-Young
Children’s television classic Sesame Street is set to introduce its first ever Asian-American muppet character.
The long-running series will introduce Ji-Young, a seven-year-old Korean-American muppet with a passion for skateboarding and playing the electrict guitar.
The character will first feature during See Us Come Together: A Sesame Street Special which is due to air in the United States on Thanksgiving.
Ji-Young will be brought to life by Sesame Street Workshop puppeteer Kathleen Kim, 41, who has been part of the show since 2014.
Speaking to the Associated Press, Kim said: “I feel like I have a lot of weight that maybe I’m putting on myself to teach these lessons and to be this representative that I did not have as a kid.”
The special will also feature celebrity cameos from actors Simu Liu andPadma Lakshmi, plus, tennis player Naomi Osaka.
According to a press release, they will be there to “share their passions, talents and cultures with their Sesame Street friends.”
Earlier this year Sesame Street debuted its first Black family in the shape of father and son duo, Wes and Elijah Walker.
The addition of these new characters is part of Sesame Street’s ongoing Coming Together initiative which seeks to teach children about race and equality.
