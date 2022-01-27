Steve Carell and John Krasinski to re-team for the first time since The Office in new movie IF
Steve Carell and John Krasinski are set to be reunited on camera for the first time since they both shot to fame on US TV show The Office.
They will star together in new movie IF, which Krasinski will write, direct and produce via his company, Sunday Night, through Paramount Pictures.
According to Deadline, the story is based on an original idea by Krasinski about a child’s journey to rediscover their imagination.
Giving a further hint as to what the movie will be about, the project was originally intended to be called Imaginary Friends before having the title shortened to IF.
Also onboard to appear are Ryan Reynolds (so much for him taking a career break!), Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw, Alan Kim, Cailey Fleming and Louis Gossett Jr.
Confirming the news on Instagram, Krasinski described the ensemble as his “dream cast,” writing: “Ah, what if one day I could assemble my dream cast? What… IF.”
