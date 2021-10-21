error code: 1003
Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Judi Love tests positive for Covid-19

By Tina Campbell
Strictly Come Dancing contestant Judi Love has tested positive for Covid-19.

The comedienne, 41, is partnered with professional dancer Gratziano Di Prima on the BBC dance competition.

A Strictly spokesperson said: “Judi Love has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.

“While Judi and Gratziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, Strictly Come Dancing protocol means that all being well, they will return the following week.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 7:05pm on BBC One.

