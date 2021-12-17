The Crown season 5 halts production after five crew members test positive for Covid-19
Hit Netflix series The Crown has been forced to halt production after five crew members tested positive for Covid-19.
Confirming the disruption in a statement to MailOnline, the streaming giant said: “The Crown finished filming one day earlier than planned for the Christmas break following a few positive cases.”
The fifth season of the award-winning show is due to be released next November and is expected to further explore the strained relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana (now portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West, respectively).
Imelda Staunton will take over the role of Queen Elizabeth II in the new series, replacing Olivia Colman.
Following confirmation of her casting in January 2020, Staunton said in a statement: “I have loved watching The Crown from the very start.
“As an actor it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts,” she continued.
“I am genuinely honoured to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking The Crown to its conclusion.”
