ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus and wife Lena Kallersjö split after 41 years of marriage
ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus and wife Lena Kallersjö have announced that they have decided to call time on their marriage after 41 years.
Björn, 76, and Lena, 71, who share two children together, married in 1981 after reportedly meeting at a New Year’s party at the home of the Swedish star’s ABBA bandmates Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.
Despite confirming news of their divorce in a joint statement, they said that they “remain close friends”.
“After many wonderful and eventful years, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the statement read.
“We remain close friends and will continue to celebrate our grandchildren’s birthdays and other family holidays together.”
The Mama Mia hit-maker was previously married to ABBA’s Agnetha Fältskog between 1971 and 1979.
He is father to Linda, 48, and Peter, 44, with first wife Agnetha, and shares Emma, 40, and Anna, 35, with second wife Lena.
ABBA reformed last year to release their first album in almost four decades, which shot straight to the top of the charts.
